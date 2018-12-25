New York Chinese to celebrate Lunar New Year with ballet

Les Ballet Chinois in New York will present a colorful and vibrant special Chinese New Year celebration on Feb. 5, 2019.



The performance is scheduled for 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the auditorium of the Flushing Branch of Queens Library and coincides with the 36th anniversary of the not-for-profit group that aims to introduce Chinese ballet to an audience of Western ballet lovers.



The event also marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, said Chen Min Lipman, Director of the ballet group.



Les Ballet Chinois in New York was founded by Chen in 1983 and specializes in Beijing Opera Ballet, an East meets West combination where Beijing Opera acting and contemporary ballet merges.

