China to provide assistance to tsunami-hit Indonesia

China will provide assistance to Indonesia after a deadly tsunami, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.



A devastating tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Indonesia has killed 373 people and wounded 1,459 others along the coastal areas of Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands, the country's national disaster agency said Monday.



The Chinese side will provide assistance to the best of its ability through the Red Cross Society of China and other channels, Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press briefing.



Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, Hua said China is highly concerned about the disaster that inflicted heavy loss of life and property.

