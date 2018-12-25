China strives to meet 13th Five-Year Plan targets

China will take various measures to ensure the targets outlined in the 13th Five-Year Plan
(2016-2020) will be met, the country's top economic planner said Monday.
"China has made notable achievements in the implementation of the plan but some challenges remain," He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission
, said in an interim assessment report delivered to a bimonthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
The major challenges include difficulties in innovation-driven development as well as obstacles in the real economy, according to He.
To meet the targets, China will take a series of measures including increasing investment in research and development and using policy incentives for better resource allocation, the report said.