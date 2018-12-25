Int'l group wedding held on frozen China-Russia border lake

Despite temperature of minus 15 degrees Celsius, 24 couples from China and six from Russia held a group wedding ceremony on the frozen Khanka Lake in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday.



"I will never forget this special wedding," said Polun Vitaliy Vladimirovich, a groom from Russia. Vladimirovich and his wife had always dreamed of a unique wedding, and the group setting fit the bill.



To enable friends and families to witness the wedding ceremony, the organizer of the ceremony live-streamed the mass wedding.



Sitting on the border between China and Russia, the lake and its surrounding area attracts many tourists to take part in ice and snow sports in winter.

