U.S. stocks plunge on Christmas Eve amid uncertainties

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Dec. 24, 2018. U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, with most of the major indices booking their worst Christmas Eve decline, extending their huge losses in the previous week's rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 653.17 points, or 2.91 percent, to 21792.20. The S&P 500 decreased 65.52 points, or 2.71 percent, to 2,351.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 140.08 points, or 2.21 percent, to 6,192.92. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
