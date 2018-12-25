Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge to reopen after renovation by end of December

Representatives of citizens form a pattern reading "1968-2018" on the renovated Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 24, 2018. Built half a century ago, the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge is China's first double-decked road-rail truss bridge. It will reopen to road traffic by the end of December after a 27-month renovation. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

