Amazing rime scenery in China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/25 10:23:56

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
