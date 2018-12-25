Amazing rime scenery in China's Tibet

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the rime scenery along the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)