Wooden artwares made of locally produced lacquer popular in Hubei

A craftsman boils lacquer in Maoba Town of Lichuan City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2018. Wooden artwares made of a locally produced lacquer named "Ba" are popular on market. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

A lacquer craftsman polishes a wooden bowl in Maoba Town of Lichuan City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2018. Wooden artwares made of a locally produced lacquer named "Ba" are popular on market. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

A lacquer craftsman paints bracelets in Maoba Town of Lichuan City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2018. Wooden artwares made of a locally produced lacquer named "Ba" are popular on market. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

A craftsman stirs lacquer in Maoba Town of Lichuan City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2018. Wooden artwares made of a locally produced lacquer named "Ba" are popular on market. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

A lacquer craftsman shows a wooden plate in Maoba Town of Lichuan City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2018. Wooden artwares made of a locally produced lacquer named "Ba" are popular on market. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

A lacquer craftsman paints a bowl in Maoba Town of Lichuan City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2018. Wooden artwares made of a locally produced lacquer named "Ba" are popular on market. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)