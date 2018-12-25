People participate in Christmas celebrations across world

Light installations representing people in traditional costumes dancing Hora of Unity are seen in downtown Bucharest, Romania, on Dec. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Gabriel Petrescu)

Two little girls pose for photos with a person in Santa Claus costume at Bucharest Winter Market at University Square, in Bucharest, Romania, on Dec. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Gabriel Petrescu)

A baby in Santa Claus costume attends a Christmas mass at the Der Latin Church in Gaza City, on Dec. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A Christian worshipper attends a Christmas mass at the Der Latin Church in Gaza City, on Dec. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A man poses for photos with an elephant during Christmas celebrations at a school in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2018. The annual event is held to celebrate Christmas and promote tourism in Ayutthaya. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

An elephant distributes gifts to students during Christmas celebrations at a school in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2018. The annual event is held to celebrate Christmas and promote tourism in Ayutthaya. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

People participate in Christmas celebrations at a school in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Dec. 24, 2018. The annual event is held to celebrate Christmas and promote tourism in Ayutthaya. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Nepalese children celebrate Christmas at a local school in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Dec. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

A Nepalese teacher dressed up as Santa Claus participates in celebration of Christmas at a local school in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Dec. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Palestinians perform outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Dec. 24, 2018. Thousands of Christian pilgrims gathered in Bethlehem's Manger Square to celebrate Christmas. (Xinhua/Mamoun Wazwaz)

The acting Apostolic Administrator of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa (C), attends a mass on Christmas Eve inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Dec. 24, 2018. Thousands of Christian pilgrims gathered in Bethlehem's Manger Square to celebrate Christmas. (Xinhua/Mamoun Wazwaz)

The acting Apostolic Administrator of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa (C), enters the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Dec. 24, 2018. Thousands of Christian pilgrims gathered in Bethlehem's Manger Square to celebrate Christmas. (Xinhua/Mamoun Wazwaz)

A person poses for a selfie with Christmas light decorations in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, on Dec. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)