China launches telecommunication technology test satellite

Long March-3C carrier rocket blasts off from the launch pad at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 25, 2018. China successfully launched the No. 3 telecommunication technology test satellite on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Yulei)

China successfully launched the No. 3 telecommunication technology test satellite on Tuesday.The satellite was launched at 0:53 a.m. Beijing Time by a Long March-3C carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.The satellite was developed and produced by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.There have been 296 Long March rocket missions.