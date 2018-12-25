Migrant birds on beach of Caspian Sea in northern Iran

Photo taken on Dec. 24, 2018 shows migrant birds on the beach of the Caspian Sea in Mazandaran province, northern Iran. Each year many migrant birds choose to spend winter here due to its fresh weather. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

A woman feeds migrant birds on the beach of the Caspian Sea in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, Dec. 24, 2018. Each year many migrant birds choose to spend winter here due to its fresh weather. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

