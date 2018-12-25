Mainland stocks plunge following overnight US stock bloodbath

Mainland stocks headed down on Tuesday morning following an overnight bloodbath of the US stock markets.

As of 10:25 am Beijing time, the Shanghai Composite Index edged down by 1.82 percent to 2481.12 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index fell by 2.17 percent to 7232.06 points.

More than 1841 stocks fell between 2 percent and 4 percent on the two mainland bourses, and 13 stocks fell to their daily trading limit of 10 percent. The plunge was led by tech stocks.

The mainland stock markets plunged after the US stock markets suffered a steep decline on Monday, the worst Christmas Eve stock performance in decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 2.91 percent on Monday, while the S&P edged down by 2.71 percent.

On Monday, the US president Donald Trump lashed out against the Federal Reserve for "not having a feel for the market" on his personal twitter. The US Fed had raised the benchmark interest rate of the US dollar December 20.

The US market is closed on Tuesday, the Christmas Day.

Xi Junyang, a finance professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the mainland stocks are mainly dragged down by the plunge of the US stock markets.

"I don't see any internal factors that can lead to such abrupt stock plunge," he said.

According to Xi, mainland investors are more hesitant about investing their money into the mainland stock markets, with the general investment mood being "unstable." As a result, the A share is more vulnerable to external influences than when it's in a bullish cycle.





