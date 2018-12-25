China releases downsized negative list for market access of 2018

China has released a new negative list for market entry for 2018 on Tuesday, which contains 151 items that companies are banned from accessing or need to acquire a license beforehand, marking the first time China introduced the negative list to a nationwide level
It also shows the country's commitment to deepening reforms and providing a level playing field for different types of companies, officials said.
China has piloted the negative list scheme in about 15 cities and provinces since 2016, after the State Council, the country's cabinet, released a document on forming a nationwide negative list in October 2015. The new negative list of 2018, which was jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), the country's economic planner, along with China's Ministry of Commerce
, has reduced 177 items and 288 detailed measures compared with the trail version.
The new list is made up of two categories - industries where companies are not allowed to enter and industries which firms are required to gain certificates before conducting relevant business. It also brought in regulations covering market access in China's other industrial and investment policies.
The banned industries include sectors where Chinese laws prohibit companies from participating in, projects that are banned from investing into under Catalogue for Guiding Industry Restructuring, illegal financial activities and illegal internet-related businesses. The industries whose entry requires approval involve 18 industries including manufacturing, transportation and storage, retail and wholesale, finance as well as culture, sports and entertainment.
"The new negative list is a significant innovation within China's system as it could truly achieve the goal of 'either banned or being able to access' to industries for companies," Xu Shanchang, director of the Comprehensive Reform of Economic System Department of NDRC, told a press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.
Besides, the new list works for all kinds of companies regardless of whether they are State-owned enterprises or private firms, Chinese companies or foreign companies, big companies or small- and medium-sized companies, Xu added. "It offers companies equal rules, rights and opportunities."
He also stressed that relevant department should "never impose barriers or other unreasonable or discriminatory entry conditions" on private firms other than the negative list.
Foreign companies are still subject to the new negative list for foreign investment which takes effect in July, as part of their pre-establishment national treatment. For areas that do not fall under the list, foreign investors are governed under the same 2018 negative list as Chinese peers, officials said.
They also noted at the press briefing that China will set up a dynamic scheme to adjust the new negative list. For the next step, policymakers will study on further loosening restrictions on services sector based on the 2018 list.