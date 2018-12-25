Will tech revolution overwhelm global system?

When He Jiankui, a Chinese scientist, claimed to have used CRISPR, an advanced gene-editing technique to remove a gene causing HIV from a newborn baby, the world - including China's medical establishment - was shocked, denouncing such efforts as "playing God."



Days later, tens of thousands of cab drivers in South Korea took to the streets to protest against a commercial ride-sharing app they claimed would destroy their jobs and threaten their livelihoods.

Both were watershed moments that illustrated the potential risks of an unprepared world as an emerging technological revolution races ahead of the rules, norms, and standards needed to govern them.

Over the coming two decades, the world will see more technological change than that of the rise of the internet and the app economy of the previous two decades. What has been called the "4th Industrial Revolution" is the digital convergence of AI/Big Data/Robotics, 3D printing, biotech, and new materials and it will drive economic growth in the next decade and beyond. It will change the very nature of work, how we fight wars, live, and interact.

We are entering a world of self-driving electric vehicles, of billions of connected sensors and devices in an Internet of Things, of autonomous weapons, digitized trade, medical labs on chips, 3D printed houses, and precision agriculture, to name a few.

But the danger is accentuating. This technological transformation is unfolding at a time when the entire international economic and political system that has underpinned global trade, finance and political stability is eroding.

For starters, the future of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and its crown jewel, the dispute settlement mechanism, is in doubt. The consensus is that the WTO must be reformed, globally, as protectionism is on the rise. Initial talks have raised fears over its future while comprehensive rules for fast-growing digital commerce remain elusive. How will the world adopt standards and ethical norms for AI and robotics, autonomous vehicles, and other emerging technologies?

Similarly, how to decide on ethical questions raised by the breakthroughs in biosciences, synthetic biology, and bio-engineered things? To be effective, a consensus must be global. Do we know how removing one gene changes interaction among others? Larger still are issues on the new raw material of the 21st-century economy - Data. Who owns data? What are rights of privacy? A handful of mostly US and Chinese Big Tech firms dominate the world. Should Big Tech be broken up or regulated, as the EU has sought to do?

Some fear self-replicating AI robots will come to dominate or replace human beings. These fears are probably misguided. Machine intelligence "deep learning" is based on neural networks, simulating the brain. We still don't exactly know how the brain's billion-plus neurons actually work. So it is likely to be many decades before machine intelligence with anything like all the dimensions of human intelligence occurs- if at all.

Nonetheless, AI/robotics is beginning to impact the future of work. What happens to taxi drivers, truck and bus drivers as autonomous vehicles become more widespread? There is a debate on the degree to which robots will displace workers, and how they will create new jobs, with workers operating alongside robots, what some are calling a 'hybrid future." But such technological change requires all nations to rethink education, training, their social safety net, and even the social contract.

Then there is the question of how emerging technologies impact national security and even the nature of future wars.

At a time of renewed geopolitical competition, the arms control framework is already beginning to unravel. US threats to withdraw from yet another agreement - the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) between the US and Russia - may lead to a new arms race. The INF eliminated whole categories of missiles. If it unravels, all sides may pursue medium-range missiles and low-yield nuclear weapons. Terminating the INF may lead to the New Start Agreement, which expires in 2021, not being renewed or extended by the Trump administration not partial to arms control. That treaty limits the number of US and Russian nuclear weapons.

This, in turn, could spark a new nuclear arms race among the US, Russia, China and India. All four are also developing hypersonic missiles which travel five times the speed of sound and could undermine second strike capabilities on which nuclear deterrence is based. Should such weapons be banned?

Similarly, a UN expert group in Geneva has been examining the question of autonomous weapons - air, sea, and land. How do we control them? Should they be banned?

Even in the best of times, this would be a daunting set of challenges. You may not be interested in the future, but the future is interested in you. There are many challenges ahead for the human race, not least among them, climate change. But how we navigate the technological revolution will be a significant factor determining whether the future is prosperous and peaceful or a world of chaos and conflict.

The author is a senior fellow at the Brent Scowcroft Center for International Security at the Atlantic Council and its Foresight, Strategy and Risks Initiative. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn. Follow him on Twitter @Rmanning4