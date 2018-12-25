China’s first aircraft carrier-landing pilot tells of near-death maneuvers





A J-15 takes off from the Liaoning Photo: VCG

"The pilot's body bears a lot of impact. It feels like hitting a wall made of cotton… or like you are sprinting but being pulled by others," said Chinese pilot Dai Mingmeng, describing the feeling of landing a J-15 fighter jet on China's first aircraft carrier for the first time.Two months after China commissioned the Liaoning in September 2012, Dai landed a J-15 on the carrier's flight deck.He then began training carrier-based fighter jet commanders and drillmasters.Dai was selected on December 18 as one of 100 representatives who made great contributions to China's reform and opening-up.In an interview with China Central Television, which ran on December 23, Dai said that landing the fighter jet onto the aircraft carrier is not easy, and pilots who attempt it rub shoulders with death.Pilots need to accurately land the fighter jet onto the space of the arresting gears on the aircraft carrier. The effective landing distance is 36 meters."Training pilots to land fighter jets on aircraft carriers is difficult work. Without teaching materials, experience or professional training, China's first group of this kind of pilots have developed a landing system all by themselves… they are risking their lives by developing it," Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times.Training fighter jet pilots to land on aircraft carriers is a sensitive issue and foreign countries, especially the US, are not willing to offer any help. China has developed its own capability to train these pilots, Song said.He noted that the catapult technique, which is used for China's new aircraft carriers, also posed new challenges for pilots.Training systems and teaching materials for pilots need to be modified to suit different aircraft carriers, he said."Our pilots, as well as our aircraft carriers, also lack experience, especially in performing in complicated waters, under night conditions, in a battlefield environment or under electromagnetic interference… we need to rely on ourselves to explore and develop all of these," Song said.