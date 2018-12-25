Prison holding wife of former Chongqing Party chief Bo Xilai criticized for political, management failures

A view of Yancheng prison from outside its walls. Photo: VCG





A prison in Hebei Province where high-ranking officials are serving sentences, including Bogu Kailai, wife of disgraced former Chongqing Party chief Bo Xilai, has been criticized for failing to correctly understand its "political nature in the new era."

Yancheng prison, which was built in October 2002 in Yanjiao, North China's Hebei Province, 40 kilometers from Beijing, is the only prison under the administration of the Ministry of Justice.

In an announcement published on the ministry's official website on Friday, the prison was slammed by the ministry's inspection teams for failing to correctly understand its political nature in the new era, serious violations of laws and disciplines by prison officers and faulty standards in selection and appointment of employees. The announcement did not provide further clarification or examples of wrongdoings at the prison.

Yancheng prison holds three types of prisoners, including former government officials, foreigners and common criminals.

Officials at the departmental level are held in Yancheng and those of higher rank are sent to Qincheng, an unnamed Yancheng official was quoted as saying by thepaper.cn in a report in July 2014. Qincheng prison is a high security prison under the administration of the Ministry of Public Security.

Bogu Kailai was given a suspended death sentence in 2012 for the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood. Her husband, Bo Xilai, was sentenced to life by Intermediate People's Court in Jinan, Shandong Province in 2013 for corruption, bribery and abuse of power.





