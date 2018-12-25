Chinese poetry gala to hit stages in nearly 40 cities worldwide

A poetry-themed Spring Festival gala will be held on January 24, 2019, at the main venue of the Beijing Theater, said the organizer, the Chinese Association of Quyuan (CAQ), on Monday.



This year's event, the fifth of its kind, will also hit stages at sub-venues in nearly 40 cities worldwide, including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Xi'an, New York, Tokyo and London.



CAQ director Fang Ming said that the audience at the event will enjoy recitals of poems from well-known ancient Chinese poets Qu Yuan and Li Bai, as well as more recent poems about China's reform and opening-up drive and the spirit of the nation.



A performance at a Shanghai sub-venue has already been held, featuring bilingual poetry recitals of Li Bai and Shakespeare.



Chinese Spring Festival represents the beginning of the Chinese New Year, and falls on February 5, 2019.





