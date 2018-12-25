Nation’s biggest shale gas base

A shale gas base of PetroChina, which is located in south of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, has become the biggest production base for shale gas in China, with a daily production of 20.11 million cubic meters, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.



The daily production of the base accounts for approximately 4.2 percent of the national natural gas daily output.



Year to date, the base has produced 4.083 billion cubic meters of shale gas. It is estimated that the annual output will reach 4.2 billion cubic meters.





