High-speed railway starts operation in coldest region

A high-speed railway line officially went into operation on Tuesday, linking cities in China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, where the temperatures can dip as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius.



The 300-kilometer line designed to allow trains running at 250 kilometer per hour, cutting the travel time between the provincial capital of Harbin and Mudanjiang, known as "snow city," from over four hours to one hour and 28 minutes, said the China Railway Harbin Group.



The line is China's northernmost high-speed railway. Construction of the railway started in December 2014, as one of the key projects in China's high-speed rail network scheme.



At its destination of Mudanjiang, the railway with 11 stops connects with an existing rail line between Mudanjiang and Suifenhe city, bordering Russia.



China's railway network is expected to hit 175,000 kilometers in length by 2025, compared with 127,000 kilometers of operating tracks at the end of last year.





