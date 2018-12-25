China won’t resort to massive stimulus but more easing seen: central bank adviser

China will not resort to a "flood-like" stimulus in monetary policy next year, although it will consider more cuts as needed to reserves held at commercial banks, media reports said on Tuesday, citing a central bank adviser.



The Chinese economy will face further downward pressure in 2019, while the pace of growth will gradually stabilize, the 21st Century Business Herald quoted Sheng Songcheng, an adviser to the People's Bank of China (PBC), as saying.



To ward off a sharp slowdown, China has unveiled a raft of policy measures this year, including four rounds of reserve requirement ratio cuts to boost lending, along with lower taxes and fees, and moves to fast-track infrastructure projects.



The PBC has so far refrained from cutting benchmark interest rates, which would undermine its efforts to rein in high indebtedness and exert pressure on the yuan.



The PBC instead last week rolled out a new targeted medium-term lending facility to supply the economy with credit.



On Monday, the State Council, China's cabinet, also said after a regular meeting that China would improve policies on targeted reserve ratio cuts while implementing more tax reductions.



"Monetary policy will remain prudent and won't be a 'flood'," Sheng said. "Otherwise, funds will likely flow into the property sector again."



Policymakers have been cautious about any broad-based loosening of credit, concerned that property speculators would use the funds to drive up prices in China's already elevated real estate market.



But there remains room for further cuts in banks' reserve ratios, although Sheng does not recommend broad-based reductions in interest rates, the newspaper said.



Sheng said China would also embrace a proactive fiscal policy in 2019, with the government's budget deficit ratio likely to rise to 3 percent from this year's 2.6 percent.



On exchange rates, he said China should defend the yuan at the key seven-per-dollar level.





