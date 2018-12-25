Chinese sports year in review

Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian celebrates winning the men's 100-meter dash at the Asian Games on August 26 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: VCG

Lin Dan - badminton





Wang Shuang - soccer

Yu Delu - snooker

Sun Yang - swimming

Su Bingtian - athletics





Zhu Ting - volleyball

Wu Lei - soccer

Li Jingliang - MMA





Yao Ming - basketball

China's sporting year is coming to an end and it is the ideal time to look back at what the last 12 months has meant for the country's star athletes - both good and bad.The shuttler has gone from "Super Dan" to "First Round Lin" after a disappointing year by his own stellar expectations, one which had nine first round exits in 19 tournaments. The 35-year-old is still regarded as the greatest badminton player of all time but his career risks a sad end. Nevertheless, he has stated his aim of qualifying for Tokyo 2020 where he could win a third Olympic gold.It has been an excellent year for the star of China's women's soccer team. She moved to PSG in August, a move that was announced with Neymar and Steel Roses legend Sun Wen during the French club's visit to Shenzhen for the French Super Cup. "Lady Messi" has taken like a duck to water in Paris, becoming the first Chinese player to score in the UEFA Champions League. She was named AFC Women's Player of the Year, and was also included in the Guardian's Top 100 Women's Footballer list. Much is expected when she leads China in the Women's World Cup next year.The 31-year-old snooker player has been banned until 2029 for his part in a match-fixing scandal focused on the 2016 Welsh Open. His ban of 10 years and nine months is the second most severe ever handed out in the sport, after Stephen Lee, but unlike the Englishman, Yu's punishment was reduced from 12 years after a late guilty plea. Overall he was charged with fixing five matches at five different tournaments over a period of 30 months. Countryman Cao Yupeng got a 30-month ban for admitting a number of indiscretions, which included match-­fixing. These bans are the first ever handed out to Chinese players.The controversial swimmer dominated in the pool in Jakarta at the summer's Asian Games. He also dominated the headlines off it. First there was a furor over his wearing of non-team kit, then there was his demand that the anthem be played again at a medal ceremony after the China flag sagged. He only took part in one event at December's FINA Swimming World Championships in Hangzhou but helped China set an Asian record in the 4x200m relay, winning a bronze medal in the process. The 27-year-old heartthrob also found time to sing at the Spring Festival Gala on CCTV.The sprinter became the first Asian to go sub-10 seconds in the 100 meters back in 2015 but this year was even more of a breakthrough. He hit 9.91 in Madrid in June to reclaim the Chinese national record he had lost three days earlier to Xie Zhenye, who ran 9.97 seconds - and his US coach Randy Huntington thinks there is more to come from the speedster. He may be 29 now, but Su has been running without custom shoes and Huntington has told the media that he could run as fast as 9.8 seconds if he ran his perfect race.Arguably the greatest of China's current athletes, it was business as usual for the volleyball superstar. The year was capped off with the spiker helping her Turkish club side VakifBank Istanbul to retain their FIVB Club World Championship in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province. As in 2017, Zhu was named the MVP and Best Spiker as she top-scored at the tournament. The 24-year-old also won the Turkish League and Cup as well as the CEV Champions League with VakifBank. With China she won gold at the Asian Games and bronzes in the Nations League and World Championships.The Shanghai SIPG forward had his best year in 2018. Wu scored 27 goals in 29 games for the side as they beat Guangzhou Evergrande to the Chinese Super League (CSL) title, ending a seven-season run from the southern side and winning the club's first-ever trophy. The 27-year-old was named Golden Boot, the first time a Chinese player has won the award since 2007. He has been linked with a move to European sides, including English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, but may choose to stay in Shanghai as they look to win the AFC Champions League. Best of all, unlike some of his younger CSL colleagues, he did not have to go to the Chinese Football Association's military camp.It was a mixed year for China's mixed martial arts star. His first fight of the year at UFC 221 ended with a loss to Jake Matthews that will be remembered for an eye gouge on the Australian. He followed this up with a win in Singapore at UFC Fight Night 132, where he beat Daichi Abe. This was followed by another win in Beijing in November, when the UFC returned to China for a second year. The 30-year-old beat David Zawada by TKO at the capital's Cadillac Arena. Li remains the face of the UFC in China as it pushes to develop in China.He may have hung up his size 18s but Yao Ming remains a prominent figure across Chinese sport, not least in his role as head of the Chinese Basketball Association. Something's working based on China taking gold at the Asian Games and fans asking for him to take over the Chinese FA. Yao also found time to run his foundation, graduate from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and front the PAC-12 China Games as part of his bid to create "student-athletes" in China. He was also acknowledged as one of 100 people for their contributions to China's reform and opening up.