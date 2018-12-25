At least 43 killed in Kabul govt compound attack

An hours-long gun and bomb attack on a Kabul government compound killed at least 43 people, officials said Tuesday, making it one of the deadliest assaults on the Afghan capital this year.



No militant group has claimed responsibility for the raid, which caps a bloody year for Afghanistan as long-suffering civilians and security forces are slaughtered in record numbers.



Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told AFP the attack had "nothing to do with the militants."



Another 27 people were ­wounded in Monday's massacre on a site where the Ministry of Public Works and an office that handles pensions and benefits for war veterans are ­located, health ministry spokesperson ­Waheed Majroh said.



Gunmen stormed the compound mid-afternoon after detonating two car bombs at the main entrance, which is opposite residential apartment blocks. As they entered two buildings belonging to the Ministry of Public Works and the organization responsible for supporting war veterans and their families, terrified workers ran for their lives. Some jumped from windows several floors up to escape the militants.



The blasts may have been decoys, according to witnesses who told AFP they saw several militants enter the compound through a back gate.



Hundreds were trapped inside for hours as heavily armed security ­forces swarmed the area, engaging the attackers in a fierce gun battle punctuated by multiple explosions.



At least four militants were killed and more than 350 people freed, officials said. Most of the dead and wounded were civilians, who have borne the brunt of the 17-year war.



It was the deadliest assault in the Afghan capital since a suicide ­bomber blew himself up in the middle of a ­religious gathering last month, killing at least 55 people.





