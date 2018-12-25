Suicide attackers hit Libya foreign ministry in Tripoli, killing at least 3

Gunfire and explosions rocked Libya's foreign ministry on Tuesday as attackers stormed the building in the capital ­Tripoli, killing at least three persons, witnesses and a security source said.



A car bomb exploded in front of the ministry, after which "three or four assailants" entered, the source told AFP from the scene.



A suicide bomber then struck inside and gunfire broke out, according to the source, who said the victim was a civil servant. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the building as ambulances, paramedics and security forces gathered outside.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility.



Torn apart by power struggles and undermined by chronic insecurity, Libya has become a haven for jihadists since the ouster and killing of Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.



Two competing administrations, rival militias, tribes and jihadists have been competing for control of territory and the country's vast oil wealth.



The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group took advantage of the chaos to gain a foothold in the coastal city of Sirte in 2015.



Forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord regained control of the city in December 2016 after eight months of deadly fighting. Since then, some jihadists have returned to the desert in an attempt to regroup and reorganize.



In September, IS claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on the headquarters of Libya's National Oil Company in the heart of Tripoli which left two dead and 10 wounded.



Four months earlier, it claimed an ­attack on the electoral commission's headquarters which left 14 dead.



Last month IS claimed responsibility for an attack on militia forces in southeastern Libya in which at least nine people were killed.





