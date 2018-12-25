GEM signs material supply deal with S.Korea’s ECOPRO

Chinese battery producer GEM Co will supply 170,000 tons of raw materials to South Korean battery maker ECOPRO Co from 2019 to 2023, its latest effort to win a bigger share of the booming power cell market.



GEM signed a memorandum of understanding with ECOPRO to sell 16,000 tons of lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA) cathode materials in 2019, the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Monday.



The volume will increase to 24,000 tons in 2020 and 40,000 tons in 2021, GEM said. Prices for the deal were not disclosed.



It will separately negotiate with ECOPRO about further purchase plans for 2022 and 2023.



GEM production capacity of 60,000 tons per annum for battery raw materials.



"We will adjust production capacity based on demand in 2019 to ensure the orders from customers," said GEM on Monday in a separate statement.



GEM will also offer nickel hydroxide raw ingredient and share technology of sulfate production from cobalt hydroxide and nickel hydroxide with ECOPRO, according to the stock filing.



The two firms will also work together to build plants for cobalt power and basic nickel carbonate production in South Korea.



China's top miner, China Minmetals Corp, said on Monday that it has launched the first phase of a new-energy battery materials project with production capacity of nickel-cobalt-manganese hydroxides at 40,000 tons.





