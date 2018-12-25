Marsh launches China desk

Marsh, one of the world's largest insurance brokers and risk advisers, has launched a China desk in Dubai to benefit from growing commercial links between China, the Middle East and Africa, its regional chief executive said.
The subsidiary of US professional services firm Marsh & McLennan is the latest multinational to establish a China desk in Dubai, which is acting as a conduit for regional business emerging from the Belt and Road
initiative.
Marsh has picked up deals related to infrastructure projects since setting up the desk during the summer, said Christos Adamantiadis, Middle East and Africa chief executive.
Standard Chartered, HSBC and Citigroup already have China desks in the emirate.