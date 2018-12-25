Huawei won’t yield on 5G drive despite rising obstacles: chairman

Meng Wanzhou File photo: VCG

Chinese telecoms equipment provider Huawei Technologies will not give up the pursuit of 5G advances despite facing external pressure, Chairman Liang Hua told a press conference on Tuesday.He also reacted to the arrest in Canada of Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the first time a Huawei executive expresses his personal feeling on the case.The company is facing many challenges in its development, and it must continue investing in innovation and enhancing supply chain management, Liang said at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province."We've been investing more in 5G technologies compared with other companies, and we'll maintain our competitiveness in this area," he said, noting that the company will not give up on the next generation of wireless technologies amid rising obstacles in Western countries.Under pressure from the US, some countries including Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Japan have partially blocked the Chinese company in recent months from their procurement lists for 5G core technologies.At the conference, a coffee mug bore a slogan in support of Meng, who was arrested by Canadian authorities on December 1 at the behest of the US on allegations of violating export regulations."The lighthouse is waiting for you. Wanzhou comes back soon," the slogan said. Liang noted that staff made such mugs to support Meng and the company.Meng was released on bail on December 11 and is currently residing in her Vancouver home with court-imposed restrictions on her freedom as she awaits her next court appearance scheduled in February."I'm also very concerned about her… I worked with her for 20 years and am thankful for all who care about Meng," he said, noting that the incident had not had any impact on corporate operations or the normal flow of work.Meng's case has sparked heated discussion nationwide. Huawei has shipped more than 10,000 5G stations worldwide.