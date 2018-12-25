Debt-laden giants shift asset strategy from ‘buy’ to ‘sell’

HNA Chairman Chen Feng speaks at an event in which the company showcases a jetliner on Tuesday. Photo: VCG









Chinese conglomerates used to invest in real estate, hotels and entertainment industries both domestically and overseas, but now have shifted their strategy to sell assets. Economists said changes on China's government policy on overseas investment may put an influence to those companies' shift, adding that global expansion should be cautious and rational.



China's largest private conglomerate HNA Group has sold non-core businesses for a total of 300 billion yuan ($43.57 billion), the Hainan Daily reported on Tuesday.



The report said HNA acknowledged that the company had misjudged the macroeconomic environment and was now making great efforts to cut its non-core business assets. Its previous strategy of diversifying away from its core business - aviation - resulted in problems with its cash flow.



HNA's global expansion proceeded too quickly, and the company did not foresee the consequences of the rapidly changing external environment, HNA Chairman Chen Feng said.



"HNA didn't predict the big trends correctly. When we realized our mistake, it was too late. That's why we had serious cash flow problems," Chen said, according to Hainan Daily.



Some of HNA's affiliates have failed to make loan repayments for several months, and more cash is needed to overcome HNA's liquidity challenges.



Dalian Wanda Group is joining the league of Chinese conglomerates that are divesting assets to repay debt amassed during years of overseas expansion.



In November, cash-strapped Wanda sold a landmark property in Beverly Hills, California that it had intended to be the headquarters of its entertainment empire, US-based variety.com reported. The conglomerate previously sold assets in the UK, Australia, Spain and other overseas markets.



"I think this is due to the changes on China's government policy on overseas investment. China calls for more rational investment and alerts companies' layout on industries such as real estate, hotels and film," He Manqing, director of the Institute of Foreign Investment under the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times Tuesday.



Many listed companies in China didn't have the resources to expand into new sectors. "They didn't have clear business plans," said Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology.