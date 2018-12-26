Life sentence reduced for replica guns purchaser

Court in Southeast China's Fujian Province has reduced the life sentence of a Chinese man who had been charged with weapons smuggling after local authorities found him purchased replica guns online.



The case has received national interest revealing Chinese authorities' anxiety on gun control.



In April 2015, Liu Dawei, 22, received a life sentence for smuggling 24 gun replicas he had purchased online through a Taiwan vendor.



At Tuesday's hearing by Fujian's High People's Court, Liu's sentence was reduced to seven years and three months and fined 32,000 yuan ($4,653), China News Service reported.



The ruling will go into effect after it receives approval from China's Supreme People's Court. Liu's previous four years behind bars will count as time-served, and could be released by November 2021.



Chinese Customs officials apprehended Liu in July 2014.



The Intermediate People's Court in Quanzhou, Fujian Province had originally handed Liu a life sentence after it determined 21 of the confiscated guns were powered by compressed gas and therefore a lethal threat.



According to China's laws and regulations, private gun ownership is prohibited and those caught smuggling more than 10 guns that use compressed gas can be sentenced to life in prison or receive the death penalty.



Liu's sentence was reduced because he had never been in possession of the guns he purchased online.



The court also found the confiscated guns were not as deadly as previously ruled and it had not actually caused any damage yet.



It was also noted the lack of hard evidence suggesting that Liu would have used the guns for illegal purposes.



Liu's defense attorney, Xu Xin, expressed his disappointment on the outcome.



"Many suspects in similar cases received warnings, or lighter and sometimes suspended sentences. With Liu's case, the court should have released him," Xu told the Global Times on Tuesday.



"We will continue to appeal and take it to a higher court," Xu added.



In another high-profile case, a 51-year-old woman in Tianjin was sentenced three years and six months in prison for illegal possession of firearms. Tianjin authorities apprehended the woman, who operated a balloon-shooting stand, after they had determined her balloon-shooting guns were powerful enough to be a threat to public safety.





