Tibet establishes its first entrepreneurship incubation base

The first entrepreneurship incubation base in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region was established on Tuesday.



Jointly set up by the regional human resources and social security department and the branch of China Mobile Communication Group Co. Ltd. in Lhasa, capital of the region, the incubation base has an investment of more than 30 million yuan (4.36 million US dollars).



The base covers an area of over 5,200 square meters, which can accommodate 80 companies.



The base is aimed at attracting college graduates who are natives of Tibet, and small and micro businesses with annual revenue of less than 1 million yuan.



It mainly targets projects including technology research and development, software development, cultural creativity, e-commerce and others.



Apart from free venues for start-ups, the base provides entrepreneurship training and policy counseling.

