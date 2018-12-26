3rd LD-Writethru: 8 killed, 22 injured in east China hijacked bus crash

Eight people were killed and 22 others injured after a hijacked bus in eastern China's Fujian Province crashed into pedestrians on the street Tuesday afternoon, local authorities said.



The incident occurred at around 3:20 p.m. in the city proper of Longyan. The 22 injured, including one with serious injuries, have been taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to the city government.



Police have caught the suspect and identified him as a 48-year-old man surnamed Qiu, who was unemployed and a native of Longyan.



The initial police investigation showed that on that day, the suspect had a conflict with an official of the neighborhood committee, with whom he had long been at odds, during the official's visit to his home. He then attacked people with a knife, hijacked a bus and used it to hit pedestrians.



The suspect is in police custody and rescue work is ongoing. Further investigation is underway.

