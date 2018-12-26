Winter view of Kanas scenic area in China's Xinjiang

Photo taken on Dec. 22, 2018 shows a winter view of Hom scenic area of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

Photo taken on Dec. 22, 2018 shows the herdsmen's settlements at the Hom scenic area of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows a winter view of Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Horses stand in the snow at the Hom scenic area of Kanas in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Dec. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Sadat)

A tourist takes photos of frosty trees at the Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the frost scenery at the Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows a winter view of Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

Tourists view the frost scenery at the Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

Photo taken on Dec. 22, 2018 shows the herdsmen's settlements at the Hom scenic area of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the frost scenery at the Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Tourists pose for photos at the Kanas scenic area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Dec. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A herdsman rides a horse on the snow at the Hom scenic area of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Sadat)

Tourists experience horse-drawn sleigh at the Hom scenic area of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)