Ice and snow bring fun to people

Kids visit the third China Jilin Ice and Snow Industry Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 23, 2018. The five-day China Jilin Ice and Snow Industry Expo kicks off at Changchun International Convention Exhibition Center on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

A citizen enjoys playing sledge with a child at a wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheng Xuelei)

People skate at a wetland park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheng Xuelei)

An athlete from Norway teaches children to ski during an ice and snow fair in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

Children experience curling during an ice and snow fair in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

Herdsmen attend the opening ceremony of an ice and snow Nadam fair in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zewei)

A sculptor works on an ice sculpture at Changchun World Sculpture Park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 21, 2018. A total of 35 snow and ice sculptures were selected for display at the China Changchun International Ice and Snow Sculpture Exhibition. Sculptors from ten countries and regions were invited to the park to show their talents. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A visitor interacts with a sika deer during the third China Jilin Ice and Snow Industry Expo in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 23, 2018. The five-day China Jilin Ice and Snow Industry Expo kicks off at Changchun International Convention Exhibition Center on Sunday. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

A constructor takes photos at the Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2018. The Ice-Snow World opened on Sunday in Harbin. Covering an area of 600,000 square meters, the park used 110,000 cubic meters of ice and 120,000 cubic meters of snow this year. Over 7,000 workers joined the construction. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists visit the Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2018. The Ice-Snow World opened on Sunday in Harbin. Covering an area of 600,000 square meters, the park used 110,000 cubic meters of ice and 120,000 cubic meters of snow this year. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)