Exhibition marking China's reform and opening-up receives over 2 mln visitors

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/26 9:30:17

People visit a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2018. The exhibition has received more than two million visitors since its opening. (Xinhua/Li He)


 

People visit a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2018. The exhibition has received more than two million visitors since its opening. (Xinhua/Li He)


 

People visit a major exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2018. The exhibition has received more than two million visitors since its opening. (Xinhua/Li He)


 

Posted in: POLITICS,CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus