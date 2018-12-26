Iran says US "oppressive" sanctions won't achieve ends

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the US "oppressive" sanction pressures against Iran won't achieve their ends.



"The US seeks to bring the powerful Islamic republic to its knees" since Iran is the major obstacle to the US policies in the region, Rouhani told the Iranian parliament.



"With no doubt, the US would not achieve its ends, and the powerful Iran will resist its plots with prudence," he added.



However, the Iranian president acknowledged that the US sanction pressures will have adverse impact on the development of the country as well as the livelihood of the people.



Washington withdrew from the 2015 landmark Iranian nuclear deal in May and imposed batches of sanctions targeting Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors.

