Art competition promotes natural scenery and cultural heritage of Feng county, Shaanxi Province

An essay, calligraphy and photography competition held by China Art Newspaper and the local government of Feng county in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province came to an end on Tuesday. A total of 87 works won awards.



The competition aimed to showcase the county's natural and cultural heritage as well as its rich history. The finalists were selected from more than 1,000 online submissions from August to November.