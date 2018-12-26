UN condemns deadly attack on Libya's foreign ministry

UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Tuesday condemned the deadly suicide attack on the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Tripoli, which killed at least three.
"UNSMIL strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
. It expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," the UN agency said in a statement.
The attack on state institutions constitutes an attack on all Libyans, the statement stressed.
"We will work with the Libyan people to prevent terrorist groups from turning Libya into a haven or an arena for their crimes," said UN Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame.
The government called on the Libyans to take caution following the attack, and stressed the need for unity "against terrorist acts that target the country's security and stability".
At least three people were killed and 10 others, including a paramedic, injured on Tuesday during a terrorist attack on the Libyan Foreign Ministry's headquarters in the capital Tripoli, the Health Ministry said.
The attack occurred at 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), when a car bomb exploded right behind the ministry's building, an official of the Foreign Ministry told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
Afterward, a group of gunmen entered the building from the front and back entrances and exchanged heavy fire with the security forces, he added.
In September, Islamic state (IS) militants attacked the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation in the center of Tripoli, killing two and injuring several others.