China increases fiscal spending on medical services

Physicians prescribe traditional Chinese medicine at a hospital in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 25, 2017. The Chinese government spent 5.95 trillion yuan (about 862 billion U.S. dollars) on medical services from 2013 to 2017, with an average annual increase of 11.7 percent, according to a report submitted to National People's Congress, China's top legislature. China's fiscal spending on medical services in 2017 was 1.4 trillion yuan, a 55.5-percent increase from 2013, accounting for 7.1 percent of national fiscal spending. The average life expectancy of Chinese people increased to 76.7 years in 2017 from 74.8 years in 2010, said the report. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A doctor takes a blood test for a woman at Suzhuang Village of Duanshi Town in Qinshui County, north China's Shanxi Province, July 21, 2014. (Xinhua/Fan Minda)

A doctor uses a magnetic resonance equipment to check a patient at the People's Hospital of Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, capital of the region in southwest China, May 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Doctors of Yongning People's Hospital conduct online diagnosis for a patient in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 27, 2015. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

A nurse checks the blood pressure for a resident at Nanma Village in Gucheng County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

Doctors Jiang Zonghua (R) and Cai Xiangyang perform an operation at No. 2 People's Hospital of Tibet Autonomous Region in Lhasa, capital of the region in southwest China, Nov. 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Nurse Wu Mingzhen checks the condition of a patient at Nanning No. 4 People's Hospital in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)