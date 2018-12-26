Tsunami survivors rest at temporary shelter in Banten Province, Indonesia

Tsunami survivors rest at a temporary shelter in Labuan of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. Casualty from the tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Sunda Strait in Indonesia climbed to 429 people, and 16,802 others were displaced. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Tsunami survivors rest at a temporary shelter in Labuan of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. Casualty from the tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Sunda Strait in Indonesia climbed to 429 people, and 16,802 others were displaced. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Staff members distribute food at a temporary shelter in Labuan of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. Casualty from the tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Sunda Strait in Indonesia climbed to 429 people, and 16,802 others were displaced. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Children are seen at a temporary shelter in Labuan of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. Casualty from the tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Sunda Strait in Indonesia climbed to 429 people, and 16,802 others were displaced. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Children are seen at a temporary shelter in Labuan of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. Casualty from the tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Sunda Strait in Indonesia climbed to 429 people, and 16,802 others were displaced. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Tsunami survivors rest at a temporary shelter in Labuan of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. Casualty from the tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Sunda Strait in Indonesia climbed to 429 people, and 16,802 others were displaced. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Tsunami survivors rest at a temporary shelter in Labuan of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. Casualty from the tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Sunda Strait in Indonesia climbed to 429 people, and 16,802 others were displaced. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Tsunami survivors rest at a temporary shelter in Labuan of Pandeglang in Banten Province, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2018. Casualty from the tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Sunda Strait in Indonesia climbed to 429 people, and 16,802 others were displaced. (Xinhua/Du Yu)