ZTE’s unpaid debt for construction firm a ‘normal business dispute’

The reported ZTE Corp's inclusion in the list of overdue debtors by a local court is "just a normal business dispute" with a construction firm rather than being executed for any dishonesty reasons, the Chinese telecom equipment maker told the Global Times.



The comment comes after local media reported that Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court has filed a case on December 17, including ZTE in the list of executed persons with a payment target of 31.87 million yuan ($4.63 million). The applicant of the case is State-owned 5th Bureau of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC5B).



The court ruling has led to market speculation that whether the Chinese telecom equipment company, which was once pushed to the brink of financial collapse due to a US sanction that banned it from importing US-made parts and software, is now struggling with capital constraints even after the ban was lifted and is therefore having a difficult time in recovering from the sanction.



In response to the court filing, ZTE said that the case is "just a normal business dispute" with the construction company. "We have raised an action of opposition to the court on Monday and the two parties involved in the matter are still negotiating in a friendly manner to resolve the dispute."



ZTE has been involved in a series of disputes with CSCEC5B since 2008, and the case being filed this time could be dated back to an appeal in 2009, when the court announced a final ruling in December 2017 that acknowledged that both parties involved are obligated to pay each other, ZTE explained.



Specifically, ZTE should pay CSCEC5B defaulted engineer contracts of approximately 14.49 million yuan, cost of idling the labor force of 2.86 million yuan and associated interest, while CSCEC5B is also obligated to pay back a 20.15-million-yuan letter of guarantee for communication as well as associated interest to ZTE.



"Because of the mutual obligation, and the resuming of a trial on other proceedings involved in the case, the two sides have communicated with each other regarding settling the case," ZTE said, adding that CSCEC5B did not apply for an immediate execution after the court verdict went effect.



In the third quarter of 2018, ZTE posted a net profit of 564 million yuan, down 64.98 percent year-on-year, according to the company's financial statement released in October. ZTE said the company expects to post a full-year loss of up to 7.2 billion yuan.



