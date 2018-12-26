Hog feed destined for export tests positive for African swine fever virus

A farmer feeds young pigs in Feixi county, East China's Anhui Province. Photo: CFP









China's General Administration of Customs on Tuesday issued an alert to step up security checks of hog feed destined for export after local customs intercepted almost 74 tons of hog feed containing the African swine fever virus, a highly contagious and viral diseases that infects pigs but not humans or other animals.

The two batches of infected hog feed were detected by Tianjin customs on Friday. They were produced by Tianjin-based NP Proteins, according to a statement released by General Administration of Customs.

The 73.93 tons of hog feed was originally from 12 packing houses in Tianjin, the statement reads. It did not say where the hog feed was to be exported.

The General Administration of Customs called for the examination of hog feed to be intensified and if any is found to have been infected with African swine fever virus, the material is to sealed and its original source determined.

The administration warned livestock farms to check their source of hog feed exported to Hong Kong and Macao and conduct virus tests on porcine globulin powder, the alert reads.

The latest cases of African swine fever were discovered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Tuesday. Almost 1,450 pigs were culled.

The outbreak has spread to more than 20 provinces and regions since China reported its first case of the disease in August in Liaoning Province.

Global Times





