Japan to resume commercial whaling

Japan said Wednesday it is withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission (IWC) and will resume commercial whaling next year, in a move expected to spark international criticism.



The announcement had been widely expected and comes after Japan failed in a bid earlier this year to convince the IWC to allow it to resume commercial whaling.



Tokyo has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the body, and has been regularly criticized for catching hundreds of whales a year for "scientific research" despite being a signatory to a moratorium on hunting the animals.



Leaving the IWC means Japanese whalers will be able to resume hunting in Japanese coastal waters of minke and other whales currently ­protected by the IWC.



But Japan will not be able to continue the so-called scientific research hunts in the Antarctic that it has been exceptionally ­allowed as an IWC member under the Antarctic Treaty.



The withdrawal means Japan joins Iceland and Norway in openly defying the IWC's ban on commercial whale hunting.



Japan has hunted whales for centuries, and the meat was a key source of protein in the immediate post-World War II years when the country was desperately poor.



But consumption has declined significantly in recent decades, with much of the population saying they rarely or never eat whale meat.





