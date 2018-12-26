Archaeologists announce discovery of 2,000-year-old tombs in North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous region

Archaeologists have announced the discovery of a 2,000-year-old tomb complex on the Xilin Gol Prairie, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



The site consists of 13 tombs belonging to the Xianbei ethnic group, nomadic minorities that used to dominate northern China, according to the regional institute of cultural relics and archaeology.



Most of the tombs contained wooden coffins, and colored drawing were found on the exterior of some coffins.



Eleven tombs date back to the late Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), and the remaining are from the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534).



Archaeologists found most of the tombs had been raided, but more than 80 burial objects were excavated such as pottery, gold, jewelry, bronze mirrors, coins and iron weapons.



"It's rare to discover a tomb complex on the vast Xilin Gol Prairie. The new discovery is significant for future studies on the burial customs of the Xianbei ethnic group," said Dong Xinlin, who heads the archaeological team.



The Xianbei were one of the major nomadic groups that lived in and around today's northern China thousands of years ago. They eventually established the Northern Wei Dynasty in the 4th century.





