US oil prices rebound after tumbling to lowest levels since June 2017

Oil prices were mixed in thin trading on Wednesday as the US benchmark crude rebounded from steep losses in the previous session, even though concern over the health of the global economy continued to overshadow the market in the longer term.



US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up 35 cents, or 0.82 percent, at $42.88 per barrel, at 16:40, having at one point risen as high as 2 percent from the last close.



They had slumped 6.7 percent in the previous session to $42.53 a barrel - the lowest since June 2017.



Meanwhile Brent crude oil futures were down 16 cents or 0.32 percent at $50.31 a barrel, having skidded 6.2 percent in the previous session to $50.47 a barrel, the weakest since August 2017.



Broader financial markets have been under pressure on worries about a global economic slowdown amid higher US interest rates and the US-China trade dispute.



"US equity futures are trading a bit firmer this morning triggering some little buying interest in the oil markets," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.



But Innes stressed that macroeconomics fears will continue unless the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries "reassures markets of the viability of their supply cuts and even impose deeper ones as some members have suggested."





