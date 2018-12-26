China stocks slip amid Washington uncertainty

China stocks slipped on Wednesday amid caution over ongoing US political uncertainties as the federal government shutdown and President Donald Trump's hostile stance towards the Federal Reserve unnerved investors.



The CSI300 index fell 0.51 percent, to 3,002.03 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index was slipped 0.26 percent at 2,498.29 points.



The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.58 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.74 percent.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Changshu Fengfan Power Equipment Co, up 10.14 percent, followed by Guodian Nanjing Automation Co gaining 10.08 percent, and Holsin Engineering Consulting Group Co, up by 10.02 percent.



Banking stocks barely moved, after a Chinese government agency responsible for financial stability said it is seeking to help commercial banks replenish capital via various channels.



US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed confidence in Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin amid worries over a weakening economy and a stock market slump, but repeated his criticism of the US Federal Reserve, saying it has raised interest rates too quickly.



So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 24.26 percent.





