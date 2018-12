A view of new energy vehicles (NEVs) used for park cleaning, garbage collection and security patrols in Chaoyang Park, Beijing's Chaoyang district on Wednesday. A total of 114 NEVs will replace gas fuelled vehicles in Chaoyang Park starting from Tuesday as part of the nation's move into clean energy. The shift will save about 17,000 liters of gasoline and 11,000 liters of diesel oil annually. Photo: VCG