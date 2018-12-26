Too rich to grow mature? Time will tell



When money cannot rule a workplace, it must be one of the biggest nightmares for the boss. As much as I appreciate my team members' life attitude that they do not work for money - like many other young people born after 1995, I cannot help but noticing how their work ethic that seemingly deserves our support actually cannot work well in the office (The whole package, December 12).



Their ambition to work for a higher goal other than a higher salary is naturally based on their well-off family background that makes them care less about payment but more about the non-wage benefits. Instead, they tell themselves and others how they strive for a better world in various kinds of down-to-earth ways.



Such pure and innocent minds, however, sometimes cause more trouble, when their naive way of thinking cannot process the complexity of reality. One of my team members demanded an absolutely fair way of performance assessment the other day, while some other questioned why they cannot stand up against the department director or walk away from a meeting they disagree with.



I don't know what to say, but only wait for them to grow older and feel the power of the menacing reality crushing down upon their little world. Luckily, time will help them learn these life lessons soon.



Jenny Liu, by email

Everybody was born "millennial"



It really impressed me when all the teens interviewed in the video defined their generation as "free" (Meet the post-millenials of China, December 10). If I put myself at their age, I bet that would be the very same keyword that I would use.



Many people use freedom to make themselves stand out among others. It seems that every generation gets looked down upon by their successors in China. That is how those born in the 1990s and even 2000s treated our post-80s generation, and that is no doubt how we look at the post-70s generation. Even more interesting, all generations tend to call themselves the freedom defender or chaser, while predecessors are simply stuck in the mud.



It was a bit disappointing when none of the answers in the interview went beyond my imagination. Then I began to feel that everybody was born "millennial" and that every generation was filled with ambition and enthusiasm until dreams got burned down by more work and life experience. I hope all the millennials interviewed would come to that moment of enlightenment and will continue to carry all their aspirations and free spirit.



Victor Wu, by email



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.