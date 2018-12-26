Word matters





Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"She would have fallen from the 32ed floor if she would have taken one more step backwards."So said the police officer named Zhong Jianhua, who rescued a young girl living in Jiulongpo district, Chongqing from the roof of a 32-floor residential building. The teenage girl was seen climbing to the rooftop of the building in an attempt to jump from it. When the firemen and police arrived, her family was trying to persuade her from committing suicide. Considering the strong winds, the police provided a down coat for the girl and kept talking to her for almost an hour. The girl finally changed her mind and returned to the safe zone. (Source: Chongqing News)