A ride on the China-US trade roller coaster

Photo: VCG
It was a depressingly smoggy Friday morning in Beijing. I patiently cruised through the impossible traffic and arrived at a colleague's home for a small lunch party. Fresh crabs and shrimp were perfectly placed in a steamer. Highlights of the World Cup were playing on the TV. Everything was ready for a relaxing day off filled with good food and endless jokes and laughter.
Until what has become arguably the biggest news of the year dropped: After months of trading threats with China, the US officially launched its long-expected trade war with China, imposing a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion worth of Chinese products.
To be fair, I was warned by my editors in advance that there might be some "big news" that day and I was put on call. So without any complaining, I picked up my laptop, moved to a small room and started making phone calls. I filed my first story and returned to the party. But shortly after the first story, I was told that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) would soon release a statement.
And it did. The MOFCOM announced that China would also impose a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion worth of US products.
That was July 6 and the beginning of the tit-for-tat tariff war between the world's two largest economies and a roller coaster ride for journalists, global markets or perhaps the whole world.
The war of words continued; talks were scheduled and then canceled; truce agreement reached and fell apart. And there were several rounds of tariffs imposed.
Before the latest truce agreement reached on December 1, the US had slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese products, while China had levied tariffs on $110 billion worth of US goods.
And the roller coaster ride has taken a dangerous turn as an increasing number of recent signs points to the start of deeper troubles for not just the Chinese and US economies but the global economy as a whole.
In China, economic growth has already slowed to the weakest pace since the global financial crisis in 2008, with analysts predicting a worse year ahead. In the US, an end-of-year stock sell-off has ended a decade-long bull run and led US stocks to their worst performances in a decade, while the US economy is also overheating.
Globally, the IMF has cut its global economy growth forecast for both this year and next to 3.7 percent, compared to its previous forecast of 3.9 percent for both years, citing the trade tensions.
From the outset, Chinese officials warned that no one would emerge as a winner from any trade war, while US officials, citing the stock rally, said they could win a trade war easily.
At this point, it is meaningless to argue who is right and who is wrong.
But in light of the latest troubling signs, it is hoped that both sides could come to the table with some sense and find a reasonable solution to their disputes without plunging the world into another economic crisis.
This is a roller coaster ride enjoyed by no one.