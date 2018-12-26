Two Party members reprimanded for hiring ghostwriters for paperwork

Two members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in a town medical center in Songzi, Central China's Hubei Province were given a severe warning for "outsourcing" the center's paperwork to professional writers, the Party's top disciplinary watchdog reported on Wednesday.



Last December, the CPC organization of the medical center in Wangjiaqiao town in Songzi passed a decision to "hire famous writers to write the summary report for the center to help publicity work progress," according to a release from the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.



The medical center signed a cooperation paper with a local writers association, which included clauses for "arranging for a famous writer to write the summary report on Party construction work and on poverty alleviation work."



Chen Min, a member of the publicity department of the health center in Wangjiaqiao town, and Wan Bolan, vice director of the health center and also a member of the CPC organization of the center, were given internal Party warnings.



"Outsourcing paperwork and making it into a literary creation is ridiculous. This serves as a warning from us, since such moves are not unusual," read the release.



Summary reports review previous work and push future work. Outsourced reports are filled with "correct nonsense," "rigid courteous words," and "hypocritical words." Using ghostwriting for reports on the Party's construction work displays these people's weak political consciousness, according to the release.





