Rouhani urges measures for preventing recurrence of Azad University bus crash
Source:IRNA Published: 2018/12/26 19:25:15
Photo: courtesy of IRNA
President Hassan Rouhani expressed condolences over deadly bus accident at Azad University campus on Tuesday, saying the officials should fully investigate the case and adopt all measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.
His condoling message reads that the grievous accident which killed several students and wounded dozens others created a wave of sorrow for the Iranian noble nation.
Describing the deceased as children of the nation and assets of the country's future, he prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and wished patience for the families of the victims.
Relevant officials need to launch a full-scale probe into the case and adopt all necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such accidents, Rouhani said, calling for providing the injured with full treatment services.
A bus overturned on the campus of the Science and Research Branch of Islamic Azad University in northwestern Tehran on Tuesday, claiming the lives of nine students and injuring more than two dozen others.